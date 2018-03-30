Mental Health Connecticut talks fundraiser focused on mind-body health

(WTNH)– Mental Health Connecticut is celebrating 110 years of mental health advocacy, education and service with a year-long fundraiser called “Be 1 of 110.”

110 groups and individuals are raising $1,000 or more each by sharing the story of how their favorite activity improves their mental health.

Each individual and group fundraiser is driven by the question, “What moves you?” Mental Health Connecticut is looking for people to step up and #Be1of110!

Kim Pita, Mental Health Connecticut Board Chair, and JuS Hues, CEO of JuS Move Studios, join Good Morning Connecticut at 9 to talk about the fundraiser.

Pita’s sister died of a drug overdose 6 years ago after living with bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia, and PTSD. She was inspired to immerse herself in the cause of mental health and do something in her sister’s honor. Pita then helped conceive of the #Be1of110 campaign, which is focused on mind-body health. Her “What moves you?” is eating well and cycling. She has also gone gluten free and plans to host spinning class fundraiser.

JuS Hues runs a hip-hop dance studio with classes taking place in Hartford. He has seen how dance can help people mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, when those who arrive at class appear burdened but leave energized. He believes that it takes you out of your day-to-day worries, entering a trance-like state that’s helpful for mental balance. Hues also encourages dance students to develop a dance alter-ego to help break them out of stress of their lives.

For more on the #Be1of110 movement, click here.