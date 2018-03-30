New England Dairy & Food Council

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lighten up your Spring menu with yogurt.

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Grapes

Ingredients:

2 cups grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup grapes, quartered

1/2 cup baby spinach, julienned

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped (or more, to taste)

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey, preferably local

1/2

1 tablespoon water

Avocado slices (optional)

Instructions:

Combine chicken, celery, grapes, spinach, almonds, green onions and fresh dill in a

bowl.

Combine Greek yogurt, lemon and honey; add to chicken mixture.

Add water for more moisture.

Serve plain, on sandwich bread or crackers. Add avocado slices if you would like.

Recipe by Michelle Nahom A Dish of Daily Life