Exclusive: Communty, Sen. Blumenthal helping family facing deportation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Owning the Pizza Corner pizza shop in New Britain has been like realizing the American dream for Malik Nayeed bin Reyman.

When he came to America 18 years ago, he got a job there as a pizza delivery driver. Since then, he’s worked his way up the food chain. He and his wife now own it. But now, Malik is facing a nightmare here in America. He and his wife are facing deportation back to Pakistan. Malik’s wife says this is a very difficult time for their family.

“It’s tough because we are just starting the business,” said Zahida Altaf. “That’s my husband’s dream he loves making pizza.”

Right now, the only thing preventing them from getting rounded up by ICE agents is the fact that they are seeking sanctuary inside the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. They say the prospect of being deported to Pakistan is a scary one, especially when it comes to their 5 year-old daughter, who was born and raised here.

“She’s going to school, she has a future here,” Zahida said. “She’s a very good kid that’s why it’s very hard.”

Malik and Zahida live inside the church while their daughter lives with a cousin and drops by for visits. Zahida says being apart from her little girl is gut-wrenching, especially when she realizes her little girl knows something isn’t right.

“She asks so many questions. Why do we live here? Why don’t we live together?” Zahida said. “So many questions she asks me but I don’t have any answers to satisfy her little mind and what we are going through.”

There is something that’s lifting the family’s spirits right now. Friends — led by Luis Torres — have stepped up to run the restaurant while the family is inside the church.

“Luis is like a big brother. He’s the best,” Malik said.

“They are kind. loving people,” said Zahida.

They are also thrilled to have support from Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal. He came into the pizza shop today to order some pizza, but food was not the most important thing on his mind when a crowd gathered around him.

“I hope everyone will join me in supporting this business because my hope is that ICE will reverse their cruel, inhumane policy of draconian arrests and deportation and permit this family to come back to this business,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

The family says they are thrilled to have the senator’s support, but they say they have a message for President Trump.

“Please change the policies,” Zahida said. “Those policies hurt people. They are making our family be apart. We are immigrants, but we are human beings. We are good persons here.”