PD: Employee steals $22,742 from Hamden pharmacy

By Published:
Jamal Heath (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Haven man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing over $22,000 from a pharmacy where he worked at in Hamden.

Police say on January 29th, officers responded to Apex Pharmacy at 2380 Dixwell Avenue on the report of fraud and larceny.

An investigation then revealed that between July 2017 and January 2018, 19-year-old Jamal Heath, a store employee, stole $22,742.95. According to police, Heath had removed 293 items from the shelf and then “scanned it as a return” onto his personal debit card.

After an arrest warrant application was approved, Heath turned himself in to police headquarters. He was charged with larceny and released on a written promise to appear.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s