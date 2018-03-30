PD: Employee steals $22,742 from Hamden pharmacy

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Haven man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing over $22,000 from a pharmacy where he worked at in Hamden.

Police say on January 29th, officers responded to Apex Pharmacy at 2380 Dixwell Avenue on the report of fraud and larceny.

An investigation then revealed that between July 2017 and January 2018, 19-year-old Jamal Heath, a store employee, stole $22,742.95. According to police, Heath had removed 293 items from the shelf and then “scanned it as a return” onto his personal debit card.

After an arrest warrant application was approved, Heath turned himself in to police headquarters. He was charged with larceny and released on a written promise to appear.