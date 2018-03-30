PD: Man arrested after heroin, crack cocaine found during traffic stop

By Published: Updated:
(Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a Brooklyn man on drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers part of Troop D’s Quality of Life Task Force were on route 205 in Brooklyn when they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle who they say made several violations. They say the stop happened on Thursday at 10:47 p.m.

Officials say there were several indicators of criminal activity as troopers interviewed the driver and passenger. From there, they say the troopers believed that there was a possibility of narcotics inside the car.

Authorities say the passenger, 40-year-old David Colon of Brooklyn, admitted that he had heroin and crack cocaine with him. As a result, they say troopers seized 40 bags of heroin and approximately 3.5 grams of crack cocaine.

State police arrested Colon and charged him with possession of narcotics. They say he was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11 at Danielson Superior Court.

