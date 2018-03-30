Pet of the Week: Star

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a friendly Domestic Short Haired cat named Star.

Star is a friendly and calm 10-year-old cat, who loves her Temptation treats.

For more information on Star, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

