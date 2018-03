NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a police presence on a street in the city of New Haven early Friday morning.

In the area of Chester Street there is a police presence in the Elm City on Friday morning.

Police say they have one suspect in custody.

There is no word for the cause of the police presence.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.