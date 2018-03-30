Police searching for “dangerous” man wanted in Manchester robbery

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–The search is on for a wanted man who is considered dangerous. Police say 25-year-old Antjuan Sherard attacked someone with a knife on Tuesday in an apartment complex in Manchester.

Police said Sherard was attempting to rob the victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

There was a fire also in the apartment, a relatively short amount of time after the incident and the Manchester Fire Marshall’s Office and the Manchester Police Department are investigating this as well. The fire was contained to the one apartment and only displaced the residents of that apartment.

Police believe Sherard is traveling with his girlfriend in what they believe to be a stolen black 2005 Honda Accord Coupe.

The license plate number is AK10247.

