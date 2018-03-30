Polish bakery in Ansonia gets ready for Easter Sunday

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)–Good Friday is a day for good holiday food, Polish bakeries, and long lines.

“We’re very busy, and we’re trying our best to serve everybody,” said Maria Kuna of Europol Deli and Gifts in Ansonia. The deli is prepared to keep up with high demands.

“Yes, we are very busy today because it’s Good Friday, and everybody is picking up their Easter specialties,” Kuna said.

As customers prepare for Easter, they certainly have a lot polish goodies to choose from. Europol has 20 different types of kielbasas ranging from fresh to smoked, and for the traditional lovers.

A traditional european style bread means much more than good taste.

“It’s very traditional for the Easter table, or Easter basket to be blessed on Easter Saturday,” said Kuna.

No matter how you’re celebrating or which traditions you follow, be sure to enjoy good food with family and friends.