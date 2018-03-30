Pulse nightclub shooter’s wife found not guilty

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following the a mass shooting. Audio recordings of 911 calls released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the Orange County Sheriff's Office show mounting frustration by friends and family members who were texting, calling and video-chatting with trapped patrons of the Pulse nightclub where Omar Mateen opened fire in June. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

(ABC)– Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was declared not guilty on all counts Friday morning.

She faced charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

A guilty verdict could have lead to life in prison.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys painted radically different pictures of Salman over the course of the trial — on the one hand helping her husband prepare for the attack and on the other, an abused woman who “married a monster.”

The trial started two weeks ago in U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida.

The court is about two miles away from the site of the nightclub where Mateen killed 49 people and injured 58 others in the June 12, 2016, attack.

On Thursday, the jury opted not to take an additional hour to deliberate, instead choosing to come back today with the verdict.

