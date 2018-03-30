Putnam man arrested on drug charges

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Putnam arrested a man on drug charges on Tuesday night.

According to the Putnam Police Department, officers were dispatched to the lobby area of the Dunkin’ Donuts on Kennedy Drive for a report of a man who appeared to be unresponsive around 9 p.m. on Tueday March 27.

When officers arrived they say, 25-year-old Anthony Falzone of Putnam, was lethargic and appeared to be under the influence of something.

Police say a glass smoking pipe was found when officers patted Falzone down before he got into the ambulance.

Authorities also say they found out and confirmed with the manager that Falzone has a lifetime ban with the coffee chain’s property on Kennedy Drive.

Officials say while an officer was questioning Falzone, hospital security turned over loose fentanyl. They say it was also revealed that he was in possession of a spoon, two hypodermic needles and a string that held all the items together.

As a result, Falzone was arrested by police. He was charged with criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics.

Authorities say Falzone was held on a $1,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday March 28 at Danielson Superior Court. They say he is being held at Corrigan Correctional Facility pending his next court date.