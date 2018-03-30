Recipe for Praline Fancy French Toast Bread Pudding

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Kevin Benham with Quinnipiac University makes a treat perfect to indulge in at the end of a long work week: Praline Fancy French Toast Bread Pudding.

Ingredients:

– One 1lb loaf challah bread. Brioche can be used

– 9 Large eggs

– 2 Cups Heavy whipping cream

– 1 1/2 Cups Whole Milk

– 1 Cup Granulated sugar

– 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

– 1/2 Teaspoon Salt

– 1/2 Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

For the Praline Topping:

– 1/2 Cup unsalted butter.

– 1 Cup dark brown sugar

– 3/4 Cup chopped pecans

– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 3 tablespoons maple syrup.

Preparation:

Generously butter a rectangular baking dish. 13X9X2.5. Set aside a large shallow pan for a water bath. Cut the bread into 3/4 thick slices. Arrange the slices in rows in the baking dish.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer , mix whole eggs. Add heavy cream, milk, granulated sugar, vanilla, salt and nutmeg. Pour over the bread, lifting the bread slices up and pouring in between.

Using knives or preferably a pastry cutter combine all the ingredients for the praline topping except the maple syrup. Spread the mixture over the top of the bread slices, again pushing down in between the slices. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least and hour, but up to overnight. The longer you let the custard soak into the bread the better.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Uncover the dish and drizzle the maple syrup over the top. Place the dish with the bread into the large shallow dish. Pour hot water in the pan until it comes up about 1 inch on the side of the dish with the bread pudding in it.

Bake until golden brown, approximately 35-40 minutes. The top should not be too dark or dry.