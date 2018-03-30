Report-It Recap: March 30, 2018



(WTNH) –This week’s Report-It Recap is filled with students leading the charge for change, a shoreline parade, signs of spring, and more!

First, the March For Our Lives rallies that took place across the nation.

The big rallies was down in Washington D.C., but there were a number here in Connecticut.

Rallies in Hartford, Bridgeport, and Guilford had students leading the charge for change and calling for an end to gun violence.

Also this week Dawn snapped a photo of a car fire that happened along I-95 in Branford.

Then in Milford, a new innovation center opened with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Now St. Patrick’s Day was last week, but the holiday wasn’t over for one shoreline town as the Irish Parade marched along in Mystic.

As some folks were continued celebrating the Irish holiday, Pepperjack the Duck and Shiloh were getting ready for Easter.

Julian and Megan were also in the Easter spirit by getting a head start with coloring eggs.

Also, a happy birthday to Lucy who turned two years young this week!

Baseball season has officially started and one baby was ready for the New York Yankees opening day.

This week’s recap also went to the dogs, literally.

We celebrated National Puppy Day here at News 8 and received dozens of photos of your favorite pooch.

It seems every month, there’s some national day set aside for our pets and you love every minute of it!

Finally, let’s take a moment to enjoy all the scenery our state has to offer as we head into spring.

Those sunrises and sunsets never seem to get old.

Keep those pictures coming!