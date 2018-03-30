Robotic Exoskeleton Helps Paralyzed Woman ‘Walk’ at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In April of 2016, Jillian Harpin was vacationing with friends in Mexico when the unthinkable happened.

“I was in our hotel room,” she recalled. “I stepped out on to the balcony to make a phone call and I went to go sit on the railing and I ended up falling backwards down three stories onto the ground below.”

“…I ended up falling backwards down three stories onto the ground below.”

Harpin was paralyzed from the chest down.

“I was 23 years old when I got injured, two years out of college, had a good job, a lot going for me, and everything kind of stopped,” Harpin said.

After her injury, she spent four weeks at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford, Conn. Today she’s continuing her rehabilitation in their outpatient therapy and putting one foot in front of the other thanks to the Ekso GT.

“The Ekso GT is an exoskeleton device that I pop into,” Harpin explained. “I get strapped in and I stand up and it moves my legs for me and I’m able to walk with it.”

“Number one it’s great for your bones to be standing regularly,” said Harpin’s physical therapist Timothy Kilbride, PT, DPT. “It’s really great for circulation. There’s a lot of evidence that shows that it helps regulate the body systems and control spasms. Really the best thing in my mind is it’s really great to be up and standing and walking again.”

Gaylord is the only place in Connecticut that has the Ekso GT suit, which Harpin uses once a week.

“Once I put the Ekso on, I really do feel like my old self,” she said. “Whenever I’m in the Ekso, I just can’t get that smile off my face. My cheeks hurt after the first couple of weeks.

“Once I put the Ekso on, I really do feel like my old self.”

The ekso is just one of the many high tech devices patients at Gaylord have access to. The Bioness Integrated Therapy System, or BITS, offers 24 touchscreen-based programs to help improve brain function in those who’ve suffered traumatic injuries.

The NuStep provides a low impact, full body cardio and strength workout utilizing the upper and lower body.

And the zero gravity Saebo Mobile Arm Support (SaeboMAS) helps patients with neurological or orthopedic conditions strengthen a weakened shoulder or elbow.

“I rarely see someone with so much strength and willpower to just be able to conquer every single thing she comes up against,” Kilbride said of Harpin.

“I rarely see someone with so much strength and willpower to just be able to conquer every single thing she comes up against.”

For patients like Harpin, her time at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is priceless.

“I love my Gaylord family,” Harpin said. “From the first time I came here, I’ve grown so much since then and it’s really cool to still be around those people that have given me that strength.”

Harpin will be participating in the Gaylord Gauntlet — a 5k obstacle course – in June. I’ll be following up with her in a couple months about her training. For more information about Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, visit Gaylord.org.