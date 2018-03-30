State drops case against man charged in fatal window fall

By Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man they allege pushed another man to his death out a third-floor window because they can’t find a key witness.

Harvey Carr was charged with first-degree manslaughter in June 2015 after New Britain police say he pushed 66-year-old Harold Jerome out of the open window during an argument.

Related: New Britain man arrested for manslaughter

The New Britain Herald reports that the 26-year-old Carr’s trial was scheduled to start Monday. He had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say evidence will be preserved in case they locate the missing witness. However, the state will need the court’s permission to reinstate the charge.

Carr, who had been held since his arrest, was released after Thursday’s court proceedings.

___

Information from: New Britain Herald, http://www.newbritainherald.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s