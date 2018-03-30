State officials offer condolences to trooper’s family, Connecticut State Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– State officials are expressing their condolences for both families of  the Connecticut State Police trooper who was killed in a tractor trailer truck crash on Thursday. The ones Trooper Kevin Miller was related to by blood, and his law enforcement family as well.

Governor Malloy tweeting: “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Connecticut State Police Colleagues. Please keep them in your prayers.”

Senator Chris Murphy with a similar statement: “My heart goes out to Kevin Miller’s family, friends and the Connecticut State Police as they mourn his loss today. We’re grateful that he chose to spend his life serving the people of Connecticut and keeping us safe.

The senators who co-chair the public safety committee, which works closely with the state police, sent out statements. The Democrat, Tim Larson wrote:”On behalf of my colleagues in the state legislature I’d like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of State Trooper Kevin Miller. We want to express our sympathy and let you know that our thoughts are with you.”

Republican Senator Tony Guglielmo writes: “It’s just a very sad event for everyone in the state. It’s sad when a young person with a family passes and when it’s someone who has dedicated his life to public service, it hits home even more so.”

No word on funeral arrangements yet. News 8 is hearing about a GoFundMe page to support family he leaves behind.

There will be more details as they come in.

