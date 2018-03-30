Storrs West? UConn fans take over Columbus for Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTNH)–Storrs is almost 700 miles from Columbus but that hasn’t stopped UConn fans from taking over the city. A popular spot today: Tourney Town.

Beth Rosa and her family have seen UConn in five or six Final Fours.

“They’re amazing, they’re just such team players, [Geno] brings out the best in all of them, and they’re so unselfish about how they play, but they play at such a high level,” Beth said.

Old Saybrook’s David smith is a big UConn fan, and he’s a regular at these championship events.

“This is our 13th Final Four. We came in 1995 when Rebecca Lobo won her first one,” Smith said.

It’s not just fans but relatives too. Gabby Williams’ uncle, Michael Williams, is here from Reno, Nevada.

“Tonight I think they’ll do it. They got it in their heart, they’re ready to win.”

Suzanne and Rick drove here from Ansonia. They’re watching some hoops, and taking in some music, as their daughter is in the pep band.

“We thought we’d come and see the whole thing,” Suzanne said.

UConn takes on Notre Dame in the second of two Final Four games on Friday night in Columbus.

