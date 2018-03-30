Today’s Dish: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $502 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy. You may want to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket for $502 million prize.

It is the fourth largest lottery in 16-year history. The jackpot has been rolling over since the last winning numbers matched on January 5th.

Imagine turning 18-years-old, buying your first lottery ticket and then winning the jackpot. That’s what happened to a girl in Canada who won $1 million.

It was opening day for MLB on Wednesday. The Yankees were off to good start with a win thanks to their new player Giancarlo Stanton. He also appeared on a Men’s Health cover.

There’s going to be some treats next time you see the Yard Goats at Dunkin Donuts Park.

There’s a new doughnut that fans of The Simpsons will love. Krispy Kreme has created the iconic The Simpsons D’ohnut.

Carl’s Jr.’s plan to rename one of its burgers after Steven Spielberg didn’t quite go as planned. Turns out the famous director was not cool with it.

One college professor makes students who are late for class bust a move. His rule for tardy students is to either bring food, tell a joke or dance.