Today’s Dish: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $502 million

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy. You may want to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket for $502 million prize.

It is the fourth largest lottery in 16-year history. The jackpot has been rolling over since the last winning numbers matched on January 5th.

Imagine turning 18-years-old, buying your first lottery ticket and then winning the jackpot. That’s what happened to a girl in Canada who won $1 million.

It was opening day for MLB on Wednesday. The Yankees were off to good start with a win thanks to their new player Giancarlo Stanton. He also appeared on a Men’s Health cover.

There’s going to be some treats next time you see the Yard Goats at Dunkin Donuts Park.

There’s a new doughnut that fans of The Simpsons will love. Krispy Kreme has created the iconic The Simpsons D’ohnut.

Carl’s Jr.’s plan to rename one of its burgers after Steven Spielberg didn’t quite go as planned. Turns out the famous director was not cool with it.

One college professor makes students who are late for class bust a move. His rule for tardy students is to either bring food, tell a joke or dance.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s