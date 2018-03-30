Tremont Waters returns from LSU with lessons for New Haven youngsters

(WTNH)–New Haven’s Tremont Waters is back home for a week. The LSU freshman is on break following his first college basketball season with the Tigers.

What a year the former Notre Dame of West Haven and Kent School standout had. He opened eyes all around the country, averaging 16 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Waters also hit some game-winning shots for LSU.

He’s spent the week giving back to his community, meeting and talking with the next generation and sharing what he learned in his first season of college ball.