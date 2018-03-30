Under Armour says 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts hacked

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(CNN) — Under Armour announced on Thursday about 150 million accounts on the popular health app MyFitnessPal were hacked.

The company said it learned four days ago that an unauthorized party accessed MyFitnessPal user data in February and it has begun notifying affected users of the security breach.

“Under Armour is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities,” the firm said in a press release. “The company will be requiring MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords and is urging users to do so immediately.”

The affected data includes usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords. The company doesn’t collect Social Security numbers or driver’s license information, and payment card data wasn’t affected because the company said it’s collected and stored separately.

MyFitnessPal is a mobile app used to track meals and exercise. It was acquired by Under Armour in 2015.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s