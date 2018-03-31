$521 million Mega Millions jackpot won by single ticket in New Jersey

By Published:

(ABC)- single ticket in New Jersey won the Mega Millions jackpot of over half a billion dollars, according to a statement on the Mega Millions website.

“Friday night’s drawing produced a single winning ticket sold in New Jersey,” the statement said. “The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $521 million ($317 million cash).”

The prize is the fourth-largest in the game’s history, with the record set in 2012 at $656 million.

The winning numbers, drawn at 11 p.m. on Friday, were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, with a Mega Ball of 1.

No one has won the jackpot in two months.

Also Friday night, two tickets, sold in Ohio and Texas, matched the five white balls to win $1 million each.

