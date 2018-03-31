Autopsy results following death of state trooper to be released Monday

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)–The investigation continues into the death of state trooper Kevin Miller.

The Medical Examiner’s Office told News 8 that the results of an autopsy will be released on Monday. Miller was on duty Thursday when his cruiser slammed into the back of a tractor trailer on I-84 in Tolland, killing him.

Miller was based out of Troop C in Tolland and was with the state police for 19 years.

