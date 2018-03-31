Deadline looms for rewards in serial slayings

By Published: Updated:
William Devin Howell (Photo provided by Connecticut Department of Correction)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Time is running out to claim three $50,000 rewards in the case of a Connecticut serial killer.

Saturday is the deadline to apply for the rewards, which would be given to people who provided information that led to the conviction of William Devin Howell.

Howell killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 and is serving life in prison.

Related: Killer of 7 in Connecticut sentenced to life in prison

Applications must be submitted to New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski, who has said he expects several people to apply.

Howell’s prison cellmates were among the witnesses who provided information to police. One cellmate told police that Howell said there was a monster inside him and called his van the Murder Mobile.

Related: Drifter pleads guilty to killing 6 people in Connecticut

The victims’ bodies were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain during different searches in 2007 and 2015.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s