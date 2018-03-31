Former UConn great Ray Allen will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball legend Ray Allen will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced on Saturday.

Allen, the NBA’s all-time leader in three pointers made, will join Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Maurice Cheeks, Lefty Driesell, Katie Smith, and Tina Thompson in this year’s class.

The former Husky made 2,973 threes over his brilliant 18-year NBA career. He ranks 24th all-time in NBA history in points scored, with 24,505.

RAY IS IN!!!!! The @NBA three-point king and proud #UConn alum to take his rightful place among basketball's elite. Congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/4WUoZPFmQE — UConn Men's Hoops (@UConnMBB) March 31, 2018

Allen is a 10-time All-Star, and 2-time NBA champion, winning titles with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

He also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics.

This man rewrote the record books as one of the greatest shooters in @NBA history. He currently holds the record for most three-point field goals made at 2,973. We congratulate 2x NBA Champion Ray Allen. #18HoopClass 📸: Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/frd3a4oxsG — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 31, 2018

Allen won the 1996 UPI National Player of the Year award while at UConn. He also set the school’s single-season three-point record (115), and took home Big East Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors that season.

He ranks third on UConn’s all-time career scoring list with 1,922 points.