Former UConn great Ray Allen will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Then- Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen greets students during the First Night NCAA college basketball exhibition for the University of Connecticut, in Storrs, Conn., Friday, Oct. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball legend Ray Allen will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, it was announced on Saturday.

Allen, the NBA’s all-time leader in three pointers made, will join Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Maurice Cheeks, Lefty Driesell, Katie Smith, and Tina Thompson in this year’s class.

The former Husky made 2,973 threes over his brilliant 18-year NBA career. He ranks 24th all-time in NBA history in points scored, with 24,505.

Allen is a 10-time All-Star, and 2-time NBA champion, winning titles with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

He also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle SuperSonics.

Allen won the 1996 UPI National Player of the Year award while at UConn. He also set the school’s single-season three-point record (115), and took home Big East Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors that season.

He ranks third on UConn’s all-time career scoring list with 1,922 points.

 

 

