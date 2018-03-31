Ledyard man arrested for assaulting an elderly victim and an officer

LEDYARD, conn. (WTNH) —   A man has been arrested after the Ledyard Police Department responded to a residence in the town on a report of domestic violence on an elderly victim on Thursday afternoon.

Patrick Girandola, 45, has been charged with Breach of Peace, Third Degree Assault on an elderly person and Assault on a Police Officer.

According to officials, the accused slapped one victim and pushed an elderly victim causing the victim to fall against a wall. Girandola was then placed under arrest, shortly after he began kicking the officer.

Girandola was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He is set to appear at New London Superior court on April 2nd.

 

