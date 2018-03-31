More than 1,000 runners take part in Waterbury’s Chris Corbett 5K

(WTNH)–More than a thousand runners took to the streets of Waterbury on Saturday for the annual Chris Corbett 5K.

Runners took off at 8:30 Saturday morning. Corbett was a Waterbury Deputy Police Chief who died almost three years ago. To honor him, they started a scholarship program for college bound students from Catholic schools who plan to pursue law enforcement.

“Chris was a big supporter of Catholic education, so all the proceeds of today’s run go to scholarship recipients who are attending Catholic schools in the Greater Waterbury area,” said David Ciampi, of the Christopher D. Corbett Memorial Fund.

This is the third year of the race, and organizers say it continues to grow every year.