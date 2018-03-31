New Haven weighing revamped parking meter plan

By Published:
(WTNH / Jeff Bailey)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A transportation commission is pushing a proposal aimed at spreading parking demand more evenly throughout New Haven.

The New Haven Register reports that under the plan, metered spaces nearest the Green would be priced the highest to encourage quicker turnover, depending on the time of day.

Spaces a few blocks out would have a cheaper hourly rate.

Doug Hausladen, the city’s transportation director, said the city would raise and lower rates — probably by 25 cents an hour — every three months during the three-year pilot study to get closest to an 85 percent occupancy target.

Because the city has digitized all parking meters, it can see which ones are in use at any given time.

The proposal will be presented to the Board of Alders at its meeting Monday.

