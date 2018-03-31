Notre Dame stuns UConn, 91-89, in OT, on eerily familiar game-winner

(WTNH)–UConn women’s basketball fans are used to the same old, same old.

They just didn’t expect it to happen like that.

The Huskies lost on a game-winning shot in the national semifinals for the second straight year, this time on a jumper at the buzzer in overtime, by Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale, to give the Irish a 91-89 win Friday night.

UConn was done in by a game-winner from Morgan William and Mississippi State, 66-64 in the national semis last season.

The Irish will play William and the Bulldogs, who beat Louisville in the other national semifinal on Friday, for the title on Sunday night.

Ogunbowale scored 27 for the Irish.

UConn needed a miraculous steal by Kia Nurse with 13 seconds left to force overtime on Friday night. The Irish led by two and were inbounding the ball when Nurse came up with her own “Havlicek stole the ball!” moment, intercepting the inbounds pass from Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard and racing down the floor to tie it.

It was just another twist in a dramatic, back-and-forth game, one of the best in women’s college basketball history.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter (24-11), but Connecticut stormed back, grabbing the lead and pushing it to as many as 11 (41-30) in the second quarter.

The Irish led by as many as 13 in the first quarter (24-11), and trailed by as many as 11 (41-30) in the second before battling back to take the lead late in the third. UConn appeared to be pulling away late, leading by five (69-64) with 5:11 to go, but the Irish stormed back to take a 79-74 lead with 21 seconds to play.

Napheesa Collier knocked down a three from the corner on UConn’s next possession, and Nurse stole Shepard’s inbounds pass and tied the game with a layup with 10 seconds to go.

Notre Dame led, 89-86, with 29 seconds to go in overtime before Crystal Dangerfield tied it with a three with 14 seconds left.

That’s when Ogunbowale brought the ball up the right side, shook her defender and drained a game-winner, nearly from the same spot as William hit it last season.

UConn finishes the season at 36-1.

Notre Dame (34-3) will play for its second title in school history on Sunday night.