One person hurt in fire at Norwalk limo service

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–One person is recovering from injuries after being hurt in a fire in Norwalk. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to Mike’s Limo Service along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Norwalk.

The fire started inside the two-story building there. Crews said someone inside was rushed to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire started in the apartment located at the rear of the garage. The room was gutted and there was heavy smoke damage to the rest of the building.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 min.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.