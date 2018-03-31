Poll reveals distracted driving on the rise

(WTNH)–A new poll reveals that distracted driving tops a driver’s list of growing dangers on the road.

The Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety released the poll this week. It shows that 88 percent of drivers surveyed believe that distracted driving is on the rise. That tops other risky behaviors like aggressive driving, drunk driving, and drivers using drugs.

The survey reveals that distracted driving as a whole remains a problem. 49 percent of drivers polled admitted to recently talking on a hand-held device while driving, while 35 percent said they text or even email while behind the wheel.