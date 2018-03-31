Pop-up Waffle shop coming to New Haven

(WTNH)- Who doesn’t like breakfast and lunch at the same time, and now you’ll have one whole month to check out a new pop up waffle shop hitting New Haven.

Chef John Brennan came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning and cooked up a variety of chicken and waffles.

Elm City Social is transforming into a pop up waffle shop that focuses on delicious food and cocktails. There are over 10 different styles of chicken and waffles ranging from classic options to a little bit more adventurous.

The pop up shop runs from April 2nd to April 30th and is open for lunch and dinner.