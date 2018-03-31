Pop-up Waffle shop coming to New Haven

By Published:

(WTNH)- Who doesn’t like breakfast and lunch at the same time, and now you’ll have one whole month to check out a new pop up waffle shop hitting New Haven.

Chef John Brennan came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning and cooked up a variety of chicken and waffles.

Elm City Social is transforming into a pop up waffle shop that focuses on delicious food and cocktails. There are over 10 different styles of chicken and waffles ranging from classic options to a little bit more adventurous.

The pop up shop runs from April 2nd to April 30th and is open for lunch and dinner.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s