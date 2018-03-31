Special envoy, ambassador to discuss Ireland agreement

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is hosting a discussion of the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought an end to the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

George Mitchell, the former U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, and Ireland’s ambassador to the U.S., Daniel Mulhall, are scheduled to appear Tuesday at the Quinnipiac University School of Law to talk about the historic agreement and the state of peace today.

Members of the public are invited to attend, however space is limited. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m. The public needs to reserve seats by sending an email to rsvp_Connecticut@murphy.senate.gov.

Murphy, a Democrat, is a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

