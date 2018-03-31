State Sen. President Martin Looney joins calls on Esty to resign

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–State Senate President Martin Looney is now calling for Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty to resign from office. Others have also been calling on her to step down for keeping a former aide on staff for several months after she knew he was accused of threatening and physically assaulting a female staffer.

That former aide was Chief of Staff Tony Baker. He has denied some of the allegations.

Esty has apologized for her actions, but says she will not resign.

Related: Congresswoman, outspoken MeToo advocate, says she won’t quit

Looney released the following statement on Saturday:

“Congresswoman Esty has long been a conscientious leader in the fight against harassment and abuse in the workplace. However, I agree with Senator Flexer that if the facts of this matter involving former staff of the congresswoman’s office are as they are alleged to be in recent news articles then Congresswoman Esty should do the right thing and resign.

“As I have said recently in public hearing testimony, we are in the midst of a national reckoning concerning sexual harassment and sexual assault. Sexual harassment is continuing to be exposed across all types of industries and all levels of government – regardless of party.

“The heartbreaking stories of so many victims only reinforce the need to ensure that we must do all within our power to protect those who depend on us and ensure safe work environments so that no one at her or his place of employment ever feels exposed to discrimination, harassment or retaliation of any kind.”

Former Secretary of the State of Connecticut Susan Bysiewicz also called on Esty to resign, releasing this statement:

“The emerging story regarding battery, harassment and threatening from a former staffer of Congresswoman Esty, and her subsequent handling of the response, is very troubling to me. I generally caution against joining a trial by media and social media, but given that most of the details are undisputed, this is an issue that needs to be addressed now.

“My daughters are 24 and 26 years old. I expect that their employers, and every employer, will provide a safe work environment free of threats and harassment. When such incidents occur, immediate action must be taken to protect the safety of employees. Waiting for three months to take such action jeopardized the safety of her staff and others. I am sure that every parent shares that feeling, which makes this all too common story resonate personally.

“I further expect the United States Congress to hold itself to an even higher standard as an employer. Sadly, this is clearly not the case, and this needs to change immediately. I like and respect Elizabeth Esty, and spoke to her at length on Friday. Her actions put more subordinate employees in peril, and undermined public trust in our government. I know Congresswoman Esty to be a woman of action rather than words, and in this case, words are not enough. I believe that under the circumstances, Congresswoman Esty must step down from her position.”