Staying healthy during the Passover and Easter weekend

By Published:

(WTNH)- Passover and Easter fall on the same weekend this year and what better way to celebrate without adding in those extra calories.

Healthy lifestyle writer, motivational speaker and two-time breast cancer survivor, Caryn Sullivan came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning to talk about healthy ideas for the holidays.

Sullivan said while preparing meals you can add in vegetables. Many local grocers sell a wide array of products including organic and non-GMO ones.

When socializing during the weekend, think about taking walks, runs or going on family adventures outside.

Sullivan says you can also create some fun family activities such as an exercise Easter Egg Hunt and a Passover Matzo House project.

