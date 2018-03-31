Young child found wandering street in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday at approximately 6:35 p.m. the Cromwell Police Department received a 911 call for a report of an approximate 2 year old juvenile child wandering in the roadway of Berlin Road by the intersection of Kirby Road.

The child was located unharmed and removed from the roadway by a passerby.

The investigation revealed that the juvenile had been in the care of 55-year-old George Downer of 10 Kirby Road, Cromwell, at the time the juvenile wandered off, out of his custody.

The juvenile was returned safely to family members.

Downer was arrested for the charge of Risk of Injury to a Minor and the charge of Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree.

Downer was released from custody on a $15,000 Non-Surety Bond.