2 firefighters injured, 3 residents displaced in Milford house fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two firefighters were injured and three residents were displaced in a house fire in Milford on Sunday evening.

According to the Milford Fire Department, crews responded at 6:27 p.m. to a reported front porch fire at a home on 903 Naugatuck Avenue in the city.

When crews arrived, officials say there was a large volume of fire on the first floor. They say the fire extended up into the second floor of the home.

As crews battled the fire, authorities say strong winds made it more difficult and the fire progressed into the second floor and attic of the two and half story home.

Fire officials say it took 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but the home was severely damaged and it is uninhabitable for the three residents. They say the report of the fire was delayed because a resident attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Authorities say a Red Cross representative in Milford provided assistance to the occupants.

Officials say two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire and were transported to Milford Hospital for evaluation. At this time there is no word on their condition.

The fire is under investigation by the Milford’s Fire Marshal’s division.

The Milford Fire Department is reminding residents that when a structure fire occurs to immediately evacuate and call 9-1-1 from outside. They say attempts to extinguish a fire should be left to properly trained and equipped fire personnel.