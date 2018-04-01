AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old from New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a boy missing out of New Britain on Sunday.

According to Connecticut State Police, the alert was issued for 11-year-old Danny Maldonado-Medero.

Police describe Maldonado-Medero as a white boy with black hair and brown eyes who stands around 4’08 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say he may be traveling in a white or silver Honda Ridgeline.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police.