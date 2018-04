BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials responded to an accident involving a train and car on the tracks in Berlin on Sunday morning.

The Berlin Police Department state that the collision happened just off of 4 Nod Road and crews responded around 7:30 A.M.

The incident did not cause any road closures and officials stated that there were no injuries to the passengers on the train.

The vehicle was not occupied, it is unclear why there was on the tracks as of now.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.