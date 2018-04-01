Blumenthal to hold student town hall on school safety and gun violence

Published:
Senator Richard Blumenthal. (FILE- WTNH)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a student town hall in Branford on Monday on school safety and gun violence.

The discussion will take place at Branford High School.

This comes in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Sen. Blumenthal has been a vocal advocate for tighter gun control laws.

He’s also expected to make remarks on other issues affecting students like college affordability.

