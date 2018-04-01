Burger King puts out April Fools joke

WTNH.com staff Published:
Burger King sign. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(WTNH) — Sunday is April Fools Day, which means if you see something too fantastic to be true, it probably isn’t.

These days, corporations like to get in on the April Fools Day game, and Burger King is no exception.

They’ve posted video announcing the chocolate Whopper, which boasts a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings instead of onions.

Other notable corporate pranks this year include T-Mobile introducing the smartphone shoe and Auntie Anne’s promise to start marketing pretzel-scented essential oils.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s