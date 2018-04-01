Burger King puts out April Fools joke

(WTNH) — Sunday is April Fools Day, which means if you see something too fantastic to be true, it probably isn’t.

These days, corporations like to get in on the April Fools Day game, and Burger King is no exception.

They’ve posted video announcing the chocolate Whopper, which boasts a chocolate cake bun, raspberry syrup instead of ketchup and white chocolate rings instead of onions.

Other notable corporate pranks this year include T-Mobile introducing the smartphone shoe and Auntie Anne’s promise to start marketing pretzel-scented essential oils.