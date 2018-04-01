Capitol Report ‘After Hours:’ Jepsen discusses net neutrality, online security

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Capitol Report ‘After Hours,’ Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen joined the panel.

Jepsen discussed a number of topics, including net neutrality, the security of personal data on Facebook, and the 2018 election.

This past week, Jepsen also endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont.

