Capitol Report: Boughton goes public with brain pictures

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Following his collapse at a GOP event two weeks ago, Danbury mayor and gubernatorial candidate Mark Boughton took the unprecedented step of going public with pictures of his brain.

Last Wednesday, Boughton and his doctors let the public know he is fit to serve.

Boughton, who had a benign mass removed from his brain last year, also explained why he stopped taking his anti-seizure medications.

