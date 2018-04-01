Capitol Report: Hartford bailout deal generates discussion, Jepsen backs Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s trouble brewing in Hartford.

The deal to bailout the city is raising a lot of questions among House and Senate leaders who say they did not intend taxpayers to foot the bull for Hartford’s half-billion dollar debt.

Also, chalk up a huge endorsement for Democratic candidate Ned Lamont.

Attorney General George Jepsen, who backed Lamont in his campaign against Joe Lieberman in 2006, is hoping other top Democrats follow suit.

