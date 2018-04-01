Capitol Report: Lawmakers call for Esty to resign

By Published:
Elizabeth Esty
FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, March 31, 2018, some Connecticut Democrats are calling for their embattled colleague to step down for not protecting female staffers who say they experienced violence, death threats and sexual harassment by her former chief of staff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News broke late Thursday that 5th District Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty failed to protect a former female staffer from domestic violence at the hands of her former chief-of-staff, Tony Baker.

Esty has since apologized and admits Baker was paid $5,000 in hush money.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Esty also provided Baker a recommendation for a job with Sandy Hook Promise.

Esty told The Washington Post (https://wapo.st/2Gq9a7b):

What I did was not good enough and it didn’t protect my staff enough. I’m hopeful now with this conversation and coming out that I’ll be able to be much more direct and help other people in Congress understand the risks they are placing their staff at when they don’t think they are.”

