Capitol Report: ‘Rosanne’ sees strong ratings in return to television

By Published:
In this combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. Trump reached out to Roseanne Barr to congratulate her after the debut of her ABC sitcom reboot drew 18.4 million viewers. Speaking by telephone Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Barr said the call was "pretty exciting." She described the exchange as a "friendly conversation about working in television and ratings." (AP Photo)

(WTNH) — Roseanne is back, and the Connor family is not going away.

Across the country, more than 18 million people watched the premiere.

Here in blue Connecticut, Roseanne took down ratings giants The Voice and NCIS.

Could it be that a TV sitcom is the positive vibe the Trump White House needs?

Watch the video above for our panel’s discussion.

