Capitol Report: ‘Rosanne’ sees strong ratings in return to television

(WTNH) — Roseanne is back, and the Connor family is not going away.
Across the country, more than 18 million people watched the premiere.
Here in blue Connecticut, Roseanne took down ratings giants The Voice and NCIS.
Could it be that a TV sitcom is the positive vibe the Trump White House needs?
