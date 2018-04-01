Route 15 Northbound in New Haven fully reopens following car fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire prompted the temporary closure of one lane on Route 15 in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle caught fire midday Sunday in the northbound direction of the route.

The left lane was closed between exits 58 and 59 due to the incident. That lane reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

