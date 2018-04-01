Churchgoers take Easter Mass outdoors

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday morning put an entire new meaning to “God reigns over all.”

Folks traded their Easter bonnets for boots and held umbrellas as liquid sunshine poured over sunrise services.

“It’s what Christianity is all about,” stated Rev. Paul Fleck, Pastor at Hamden Plains United Methodist Church.

Rev. Fleck led the group at East Rock in New Haven, but folks from different faiths joined him in worship.

“It’s a tradition we’ve been hosting with local area churches,” he said.

Rev. Fleck said he was relieved the wet morning weather didn’t stop the faithful.