Clock museum exhibit explores dark side of industry

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A clock museum in Bristol is kicking off its season with an exhibit exploring the dark side of the clock industry.

Opening day for the American Clock and Watch Museum is April 7. The museum has one of the largest collections of American clocks and watches with some 6,000 timepieces.

The first exhibit of the year is titled: “Scandals and Scoundrels: Tales from the Dark Side of the Clock & Watch Industries.”

The museum in the Federal Hills district of Bristol says its mission is to celebrate the artistry of the industries that launched America’s industrial revolution and made accurate timekeeping available to all.

