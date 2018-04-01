Construction to begin on Route 34 in Derby

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction is set to begin on Sunday to widen the road at the intersection of Route 34 and Derby-Milford Road in Derby.

According to the New Haven Register (https://bit.ly/2uKIybF), the intersection has been the scene of numerous rear-end crashes over the years.

The DOT spokesperson says they will create a three-lane approach to Route 34, a two-lane approach from Sentinel Hill Road, and an exclusive right turn lane from Route 34 to Derby-Milford Road.