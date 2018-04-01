Creative cookies for Easter

(WTNH)- Easter Sunday has many families coming together and enjoying some treats. Today we tested our skills and decorated some cookies for the holiday.

Head baker Wilmarie Rivera and Lead baker Hannah Peterman from Marjolaine Pastry Shop came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday morning to show us their skills.

They took a blank cookie and used different colored frosting to decorate each shape. Rivera and Peterman said when it doubt to add some sprinkles.

Marjolaine Pastry Shop is located in New Haven. To see the creative Easter cookies that were made, you can watch the video above.